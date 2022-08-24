Left Menu

U.S. Representative Sean Patrick Maloney holds on to Democratic nomination in New York, AP projects

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2022 07:25 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 07:25 IST
U.S. Representative Sean Patrick Maloney, the head of the Democratic caucus's fundraising arm in the House of Representatives, has held off a progressive challenger for the party nomination in a New York congressional race, AP projected on Tuesday.

Maloney beat Alessandra Biaggi, a left-leaning New York state senator endorsed by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and will run in the general election on Nov. 8 for New York's 17th congressional district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

