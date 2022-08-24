Contractors renew commission charge in Karnataka, to write to PM again

The 40 per cent commission charge has once again come to the fore to haunt the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka, with the state contractors association on Wednesday stating that they will be writing another letter to the Prime Minister in this regard.

The association said it will continue its fight demanding an independent judicial probe.

An association delegation led by its President D Kempanna on Wednesday met Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Siddaramaiah, after which he alleged that the whole system was corrupt and accused Ministers and MLAs of demanding a percentage.

He specifically charged Kolar district in-charge Minister (Munirathna), without taking name, accusing him of threatening officials to collect and get the money.

''We have been fighting for one year and two months, nothing has happened so far...People from all parties are involved. Corruption does not belong to BJP alone or Congress or JD(S); all are involved. They are shameless people, they ask for a percentage, are these people our public representatives?'' Kempanna said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, ''It seems that one district in-charge minister tells (officials) if you don't collect the money, I will inspect the work and suspend the executive engineer...there is a need to fight this, so our fight against 40 per cent commission will continue.'' Noting that the association will be writing a letter to the Prime Minister, appreciating him for his Independence day speech that corruption is the first enemy for the nation, he further said, ''we will ask him it has been one year and two months nothing is happening, despite your strong remarks against corruption. Probably we will forward the letter to the Prime Minister in 15 days.'' The association had earlier written a letter to the Prime Minister in this regard in July last year.

In their letter to Modi, the association had claimed ''harassment'' by ministers, elected representatives and others, accusing them of demanding up to 30 percent of the tender amount for approving a contract, and 5-6 per cent towards release of 'Letter of Credit' against pending bills.

Observing that he has not revealed any names and will not share any evidence with any one for now, as some contractors who have shared information are being harassed, Kempanna said, he and his team is ready to prove the 40 per cent corruption charge, provided that there is an independent judicial probe.

''Those contractors who shared information are in such a situation today that they are working in someone else's name, because officials are harassing them....get a judicial inquiry done, if we are unable to prove our charges, send us to jail,'' he said.

He further asserted that they will share evidence and documents to prove their charge only if there is a judicial probe. ''If not we will not share, because I should safeguard the interest of my contractors.'' Asked as to which minister is targeting contractors, Kepanna said, when the whole system is bad, why name 'X' or 'Y'.

''If all MLAs ask for 10 or 15 per cent, what to do, so get judicial inquiry done. We will reveal...I can't give a ranking on corruption when all MLAs and Ministers are in number one position in Karnataka. So our fight is against the system,'' he said.

Asked if there is such corruption there in the department that is directly under CM Bommai, Kempanna said, ''when the whole system is bad, be it Bommai or anyone else, everybody is corrupt.'' ''We have given an average 40 per cent, at some places have not done even a paise worth of work, haven't they eaten 100 per cent there,'' he added.

To a query on the district in-charge Minister he referred to, Kempanna said it is Kolar district in-charge Minister (Munirathna), who has threatened to suspend the executive engineer if money is not collected and given. ''He is asking officials to collect and get the money.'' ''He (Minister) also has threatened to check three year old work with machinery, when no payment has been done for the work for the last three years. He himself has got work done in R R Nagar for Rs 10,000 crore in two terms. What improvement has happened in R R Nagar?'' he asked.

Responding to a question, the contractor's association President said, the association has great respect for the CM, but there is no value to his words as his orders have been disobeyed by officials.

''The CM is a good man, but what can he do, when his words are disobeyed?'' he asked, as he alleged that some Ministers were trying to divide the contractors' association.

Not willing to share details of his conversation with Siddaramaiah, Kempanna further said, he has assured to raise the issue in the assembly during the next session, which is probably in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)