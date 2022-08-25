Left Menu

IPS officer Rameshwar Thakur appointed HPPSC chairman

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-08-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 15:34 IST
IPS officer Rameshwar Singh Thakur was on Thursday appointed as the chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, days after the state government cancelled HPPSC member Rachna Gupta's appointment to the post without any clarification.

''In exercise of the powers vested in him under Article-316 of the Constitution of India, the Governor, Himachal Pradesh, is pleased to appoint Shri Rameshwar Singh Thakur, IPS, as Chairman, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for a term of six years from the date on which he enters upon his office or until he attains the age of 62 years, whichever is earlier,'' the notification issued by state's Chief Secretary R D Dhiman read.

In a notification on August 17, the state government had appointed Rachna Gupta as its chairperson, and the oath-taking ceremony was scheduled to take place the next morning. The ceremony was, however, called off at the eleventh hour.

This move drew criticism from the Opposition with Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Mukesh Agnihotri demanding an explanation from Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The Congress leader had claimed that it was the first time in the state's history that the HPPSC head's oath-taking ceremony was cancelled after issuing a notification to that effect.

