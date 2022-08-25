Left Menu

Cong will put up united face in HP polls, G23 working to strengthen party: Anand Sharma

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday said the G23 grouping is working to strengthen the party, which will put up a united face in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.Sharma said this while addressing reporters here, days after he resigned from the chairmanship of the partys steering committee for the state citing continuing exclusion and insults.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-08-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 16:59 IST
Cong will put up united face in HP polls, G23 working to strengthen party: Anand Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday said the G23 grouping is working to strengthen the party, which will put up a united face in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

Sharma said this while addressing reporters here, days after he resigned from the chairmanship of the party’s steering committee for the state citing ''continuing exclusion and insults''. The G23 is a group of dissident senior Congress leaders who have demanded organisational overhaul. Sharma is part of the group.

The senior Congress leader told reporters that the Congress must be renewed in those states where it has lost elections. ''This is the wish of every Congressman,'' he said.

The Congress will make every possible effort to overcome shortcomings and contest the coming Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh unitedly, he added.

Speaking on the G23 grouping within the Congress, Sharma said it is working to make the party stronger.

''The G23 is working to make the Congress stronger. Giving suggestions for making the organisation strong is the need of democracy,'' said Sharma, who is also the Congress Working Committee member.

''Whatever we have said is registered with the Congress president. There are many steps that have been taken, we hope that more steps will be taken,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022