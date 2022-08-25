Kerjiwal's Rajghat visit 'high-voltage drama', why hasn't AAP gone to police against BJP: Cong

Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba on Thursday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Rajghat was ''nothing but a high-voltage drama'' and asked why his party hasn't approached police or Enforcement Directorate if it has proof of the BJP's poaching attempts.

If there is any truth to the AAP's claims that the BJP offered money to its MLAs to get them to switch sides, the Kejriwal-led party should make public the evidence. The Congress is ready to support the AAP, she said.

Earlier in the day, the AAP alleged that 40 of its Delhi MLAs were offered Rs 20 crore each by the BJP to switch sides, even as all of its 62 legislators were accounted for during a meeting at Kejriwal's residence.

All the AAP MLAs, led by Kejriwal, reached Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat after the meeting to pray for the failure of the BJP's ''Operation Lotus''.

''The visit by Kejriwal and AAP MLAs to Rajghat was nothing but a high-voltage drama. If they have really been approached by the BJP and poaching attempts made, shouldn't they have gone to the Delhi Police headquarters or the ED office instead of going to Rajghat,'' Lamba asked in a video message.

''AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has claimed that they have all evidence of poaching attempts, then what are they waiting for. Should they indulge in drama or make these details public and expose them (BJP)? If there is any truth to their claims, they should make it (evidence) public. The Congress is ready to support them and even accompany them to the police and the ED,'' she added.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said earlier on Thursday that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED should probe from where the BJP got Rs 800 crore to ''poach'' AAP MLAs.

Four AAP MLAs, who had claimed on Wednesday that they were approached by BJP leaders with an offer to switch sides, said they were told that the saffron party was in touch with ''20-25 MLAs'' of their party.

The BJP has challenged the AAP to reveal the names of those who allegedly contacted its MLAs and charged that the Kejriwal-led party is trying hard to divert attention from the Delhi government's liquor ''scam''.

''The chief minister just did not call media to Rajghat, but also threatened to withdraw advertisements worth crores if they asked any questions. The AAP has been exposed over its excise policy and now just because they have been caught, Kejriwal tries to take refuge behind the education policy,'' Lamba alleged.

The AAP government has also convened a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday over CBI, ED probes and raids targeting its ministers in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the city government's Excise Policy 2021-22 and the BJP's ''poaching'' attempts.

