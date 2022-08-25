Left Menu

Do not call us traitors, we know each other well, Bhuse tells Thackeray faction

Maharashtra minister and rebel Shiv Sena leader Dada Bhuse on Thursday said the Sena leaders belonging to Uddhav Thackerays faction should not call him and others traitors as both sides can level accusations.Bhuse was among Shiv Sena MLAs who supported Eknath Shinde in his rebellion against Thackeray and brought down the Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra in June.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 22:14 IST
Do not call us traitors, we know each other well, Bhuse tells Thackeray faction
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister and rebel Shiv Sena leader Dada Bhuse on Thursday said the Sena leaders belonging to Uddhav Thackeray's faction should not call him and others ''traitors'' as both sides can level accusations.

Bhuse was among Shiv Sena MLAs who supported Eknath Shinde in his rebellion against Thackeray and brought down the Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra in June. During a debate in the Legislative Council, Congress's Bhai Jagtap referred to a taunt used by the Uddhav Thackeray faction to accuse the rebel MLAs of deserting the Sena president for money.

Sachin Ahir of the Shiv Sena also made a reference to it. Taking offence, Bhuse said Ahir and (another Sena MLC) Amshya Padvi would not have been elected to the Council (if he and other rebel Sena MLAs had been traitors in the past).

“Why was Sanjay Pawar (Shiv Sena candidate who lost to the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls in June) not able to go to Delhi? You need to introspect,” Bhuse further said.

“The two sides know each other's weaknesses and strengths. So one side should not accuse the other side, or else the other side will hit back,'' the minister for mining and ports further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022