Biden says U.S. struck Iran-linked targets in Syria to disrupt attacks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2022 02:01 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 02:01 IST
U.S. air strikes this week against Iran-linked targets in Syria were carried out to protect and defend American personnel and disrupt a series of attacks against the United States and its partners, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

In a letter to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Biden said he ordered the Tuesday strikes "consistent with my responsibility to protect United States citizens both at home and abroad and in furtherance of United States national security and foreign policy interests."

