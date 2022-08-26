New Tripura BJP chief urges workers to work for victory in assembly polls

Newly appointed Tripura BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee on Friday urged party leaders and workers to work hard to secure an emphatic victory in the 2023 assembly elections.

The polls to the 60-member House are likely to be held in March next year.

''The BJP high command has given me a big responsibility by appointing me as the party state president. I will continue to work to strengthen the organisation,'' he told reporters.

Bhattacharjee, who is a BJP member since 1991, had earlier worked in various organisational capacities from treasurer to vice president. He is considered close to former chief minister Biplab Deb.

''I am thankful to BJP national president J P Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for reposing faith in me to lead the party in Tripura. I will work under the guidance of party leaders to ensure our victory in the 2023 elections with more seats,'' he said. The BJP secured 36 of the 60 seats in the 2018 assembly elections in the northeastern state.

''Our president J P Nadda will begin his two-day visit the state from August 28. His stay means beginning of election campaign. I urge you all to make his rally a grand success,'' he said.

Bhattacharjee offered prayers at the Tripureswari Temple in Udaipur after officially taking charge as the president.

Chief Minister Manik Saha was made the president of the state unit on January 15, 2020. He replaced Deb as the CM on May 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)