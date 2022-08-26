Left Menu

Raids against us linked to upcoming Gujarat polls: Arvind Kejriwal

ED, CBI raids on us are due to the upcoming polls in Gujarat, he alleged.Kejriwal said the CBI couldnt find a single penny during raids at his deputy Manish Sisodias residence.Vested interests are now trying to topple the Delhi government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 16:56 IST
Raids against us linked to upcoming Gujarat polls: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AAP national convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a speech in the assembly here Friday, and alleged the recent raids by probe agencies against Delhi ministers are linked to the polls in Gujarat.

Kejriwal also said he will bring a confidence motion in the Delhi assembly to prove no AAP MLA has defected. ''The BJP's fortress in Gujarat is under threat and is crumbling now. ED, CBI raids on us are due to the upcoming polls in Gujarat,'' he alleged.

Kejriwal said the CBI couldn't find a single penny during raids at his deputy Manish Sisodia's residence.

''Vested interests are now trying to topple the Delhi government. They toppled governments in Manipur, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra. There is a serial killer on the prowl in the city,'' Kejriwal said in the House. Addressing the Delhi Assembly in a special session, Kejriwal alleged the BJP is using money collected through GST and hike in petrol and diesel prices to poach MLAs.

He claimed the BJP has bought 277 MLAs till now across the country.

He alleged Delhi Lieutenant Governor has now started a probe in ''our schools. They want to stop good work being done in schools and hospitals''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

