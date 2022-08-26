Left Menu

Dam breach in MP's Dhar: CM suspends eight water resources dept engineers

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-08-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 20:39 IST
Dam breach in MP's Dhar: CM suspends eight water resources dept engineers
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced the suspension of eight engineers of the state water resources department with immediate effect in connection with the breach in Karam dam earlier this month in Dhar district, an official said.

The official identified the suspended personnel as chief engineer CS Ghatole, superintendent engineer P Joshi, executive engineer BL Ninama, assistant engineer Wakar Ahmed Siddiqui and sub engineers Ashok Kumar, Vijay Kumar Jathhap, Dashabanta Sisodia and RK Shrivastava.

The two companies associated with the dam's construction are already black-listed by the authorities, the official added.

A breach was located in the under-construction dam on August 11 after which people had to be shifted to safety from 12 villages in Dhar and six in Khargone.

A channel had to be dug to drain out water from the dam, which reduced the pressure of it bursting and defused the situation some days later.

The opposition Congress had accused the ruling BJP of indulging in corruption in the construction of the dam at an estimated cost of Rs 304 crore.

