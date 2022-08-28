Left Menu

Nadda arrives in Tripura on two-day visit; public rally scheduled in tribal town on Monday

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 28-08-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 13:26 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday arrived here on a two-day visit to Tripura, during which he is scheduled to address a rally and review organizational preparedness for next year's assembly elections.

Chief Minister Manik Saha and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee were among those who welcomed Nadda at Agartala airport.

The BJP national president would hold a series of meetings with state leaders and take stock of the preparations being made ahead of next year's elections. He will also sit with ministers and party MLAs to review the performance of various departments, sources in the saffron party said.

Besides, Nadda will hold a separate meeting with IPFT MLAs to discuss matters of electoral alliance.

The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) is the junior partner of the BJP-led coalition government in this northeastern state.

On Monday, he will address a mega public rally in Khumulwng town, the headquarters of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), marking the commencement of the party's campaign for 2023 Assembly elections, the sources said.

Security has been tightened in Khumulwang in view of the rally, a police officer stated.

