Left Menu

BJP is the spokesman of the people of Bengal : Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday asserted that the party has become the spokesman of the people of West Bengal and will continue to raise its voice against corruption and lawlessness in the state.BJP has been protesting strongly against corruption, atrocities and mismanagement by the ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal, he told reporters here.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 29-08-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 15:46 IST
BJP is the spokesman of the people of Bengal : Nadda
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday asserted that the party has become the ''spokesman'' of the people of West Bengal and will continue to raise its voice against corruption and lawlessness in the state.

BJP has been protesting strongly against corruption, atrocities and mismanagement by the ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal, he told reporters here. "Everybody knows violence has taken place in Bengal after the Assembly elections there. TMC have been disobeying the rule of law, while CPI (M) and Congress remain silent spectators ... BJP has become the spokesman of the people of Bengal," Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Tripura, said during a press conference at the party headquarters.

"If BJP could increase its vote share from 3 per cent to 38 per cent in Bengal in three years, the party can secure 40 per cent vote share in five years. The steep increase in BJP's vote share in Bengal is a record of the support by its people," he said.

Coming down heavily on TMC, Nadda said, "We all should be ashamed of what has happened in Bengal's education and healthcare sectors.

"Bengal tops in human trafficking despite having a lady chief minister (Mamata Banerjee there," he alleged.

BJP is the only political force which will fight against TMC in Bengal, Nadda added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022