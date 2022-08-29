Kejriwal tables confidence motion in assembly, says BJP's 'Operation Lotus' failed in Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday tabled a confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly, saying it was meant to prove that the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' may have been successful in other states but it failed here as all AAP MLAs are ''hardcore honest''.

He said the BJP could not poach any of the AAP MLAs. He also alleged that the BJP will try to topple the Jharkhand government in the next 15 days.

Kejriwal said the current central government is the ''most corrupt'' as it is ''buying MLAs'' by taxing the common people, while it is waiving loans of its billionaire friends.

The House was later adjourned for the day amid an uproar over allegations that Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena pressured his employees to exchange demonetised currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016 when he was the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

Earlier, challenging the BJP to buy even one AAP MLA, Kejriwal said, ''The confidence motion is to show that 'Operation Lotus' could have been successful in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states but failed in Delhi. It is also to show that every AAP MLA is hardcore honest''.

He accused the BJP of toppling governments in Manipur, Bihar, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

At some places they even paid Rs 50 crore, he alleged.

''You say that you are against corruption but you are buying MLAs. This is the most corrupt (central) government. You will face the curse of the poor people,'' Kejriwal said. ''In 15 days, they will try to topple the Jharkhand government and then petrol and diesel prices will go up,'' he claimed.

The next time fuel prices rise, people will understand where the money is going, he added.

The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the BJP has eight.

Kejriwal held the Centre responsible for price rise and said it was due to high taxes imposed by the central government.

''Even curd, lassi, wheat and honey have been taxed. This is something which didn't happen in the last 75 years and even under the British rule. They are using this money to waive loans of their billionaire friends,'' Kejriwal alleged.

He said the issue of price rise will be solved if the Centre recovers from its billionaire friends the loans it has waived.

''They are sucking people's blood by imposing taxes but are not spending it for public good like construction of schools and hospitals,'' he said.

Reacting to a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report on construction of classrooms and toilets in Delhi government schools, Kejriwal said the BJP is now saying that the AAP government has constructed more toilets.

''Yes, we constructed more toilets in government schools for our daughters. What wrong did we do? They did not find anything in the (CBI) raid but they will still arrest (Deputy Chief Minister Manish) Sisodia. Now the excise case is over so classrooms are in focus,'' he said.

Citing the CVC report sent to the Delhi government's vigilance department in 2020 seeking comments for further investigation and action into construction of additional classrooms in city government schools, the BJP alleged earlier in the day that the AAP dispensation hiked the construction cost by Rs 326 crore -- 53 per cent more than the original tender amount -- without floating a new tender.

Last week, LG Saxena sought a report from the Delhi chief secretary over a delay of more than 2.5 years in acting on the report which found gross irregularities and procedural lapses in execution of the projects.

Hitting out at the Kejriwal government for tabling the confidence motion, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said it is a ''misuse of public money and resources''.

He said 62 of the 70 MLAs in the House belong to the AAP and yet they brought a confidence motion and got it passed in the Assembly.

''What do you think of the people of Delhi? It is sheer misuse of public money and resources. If you have to bring a motion, then bring one on the corruption done in the construction of classrooms in schools,'' Tiwari said.

The assembly proceeding will resume at 11 am on Tuesday.

