Left Menu

Timing of raids by CBI confirms allegations of vendetta: Kushwaha

Senior JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha on Monday alleged that the backdrop against which raids were conducted by the CBI and other central agencies confirmed charges of political vendetta at the behest of the BJP-led government at the Centre.The JDU parliamentary board president was referring to the CBI raids across 27 locations in connection with a 14-year-old railway jobs scam, hours before the Mahagathbandhan government faced the no-confidence vote in Bihar Assembly on August 24.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 29-08-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 17:07 IST
Timing of raids by CBI confirms allegations of vendetta: Kushwaha
  • Country:
  • India

Senior JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Monday alleged that the backdrop against which raids were conducted by the CBI and other central agencies confirmed charges of political vendetta at the behest of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The JD(U) parliamentary board president was referring to the CBI raids across 27 locations in connection with a 14-year-old railway jobs scam, hours before the Mahagathbandhan government faced the no-confidence vote in Bihar Assembly on August 24. When asked whether he agreed with allegations of misuse of central agencies to settle political scores, Kushwaha replied in the affirmative.

''These allegations get confirmed by the very timing of such raids. Just look at the raids conducted last week (on the premises of a number of RJD leaders). These were carried out on a day the new government in Bihar was to prove its majority on the floor of the assembly,'' he said.

Kushwaha, who is a former Union minister himself, however, refrained from commenting on demands for withdrawal of general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying it was for the Nitish Kumar government in the state to take a call.

''A statement on such a demand should come from the state government. Political parties can come up with suggestions but the action has to come from the government,'' Kushwaha told reporters.

He was replying to queries on demand for withdrawal of general consent to the CBI having been made by many leaders of the ruling Mahagathbandhan government in the state, which includes RJD, Congress and the Left parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022