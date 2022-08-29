KCR to leave for Bihar on Aug 31, to extend financial aid to Galwan martyrs; national politics on agenda

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit Bihar on August 31 to give financial assistance to the families of Indian soldiers who martyred in Galwan valley, an official release said on Monday.

KCR's proposed visit will have political significance as his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar recently severed his ties with the NDA and formed the government with RJD, Congress, CPI-ML (L), CPI, CPI(M) and HAM under the 'Mahagathbandhan.' Earlier this year, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav met Rao here. Yadav was the opposition leader then.

''Both the Chief Ministers will discuss the national politics on this occasion,'' the release said.

Rao's Bihar tour announcement came hours after he addressed a public meeting at Peddapalli in Telangana where he asked people to take pledge to make ''BJP-mukt Bharat in 2024'' even as he said a government of farmers will be coming in future.

Rao will also provide financial assistance to the families of the 12 Bihar workers who died in the recent fire accident here, it further said.

He will distribute the cheques along with Bihar Chief Minister Kumar, according to the release.

Rao will hand over cheques for Rs 10 lakh to each family of martyred soldiers and Rs 5 lakh to each family of deceased migrant worker.

Rao and his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren in March handed over cheques for Rs 10 lakh each to the family members of two jawans martyred in Galwan Valley clashes at the Chinese border.

Rao had announced to extend support to the families of 19 jawans martyred in the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

The Telangana government had earlier extended support to Colonel Santosh Babu, belonging to Telangana, who was martyred in the clashes.

