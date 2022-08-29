Pranav Jha appointed AICC secy attached with election authority

The Congress on Monday appointed Pranav Jha as AICC Secretary attached with the Central Election Authority.

The election authority, chaired by senior party leader Madhusudan Mistry, is conducting the election of the Congress president.

''Congress president has appointed Pranav Jha as AICC Secretary attached to the Central Election Authority,'' said an official communication from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

Jha was earlier the AICC secretary in the party's communications department.

