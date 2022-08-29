Left Menu

Pranav Jha appointed AICC secy attached with election authority

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 21:11 IST
Pranav Jha appointed AICC secy attached with election authority
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Monday appointed Pranav Jha as AICC Secretary attached with the Central Election Authority.

The election authority, chaired by senior party leader Madhusudan Mistry, is conducting the election of the Congress president.

''Congress president has appointed Pranav Jha as AICC Secretary attached to the Central Election Authority,'' said an official communication from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

Jha was earlier the AICC secretary in the party's communications department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022