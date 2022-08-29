Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION: DEL65 CONG-2NDLD INFLATION Cong holds pressers in 22 cities, slams Centre over rising prices New Delhi/Mumbai: The Congress on Monday stepped up its attack on the BJP-led Centre over the issue of price rise with Rahul Gandhi saying the biggest problems facing the country were unemployment, inflation and growing hatred.

DEL59 DL-AAP-LD LG AAP MLAs to camp overnight at Delhi Assembly premises demanding probe against LG New Delhi: The tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena took a turn for the worse on Monday as the party MLAs decided to stay overnight at the Delhi Assembly premises, demanding a probe against the LG for allegedly changing banned currency notes during his term as the KVIC chairman in 2016.

DEL66 PM-PAK-FLOODS Saddened to see devastation caused by floods in Pakistan: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan and hoped for an early restoration of normalcy.

DEL55 AZAD-MODI PM Modi displayed humanity: Azad New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said he had assumed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be a ''crude man'' but he had displayed humanity while recalling a terror-related incident during the farewell speech for Azad in Rajya Sabha.

CAL23 WB LD MAMATA I dare BJP to arrest me; allegations of rise in assets baseless: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday dared the BJP to have her arrested, even as she dubbed the allegations of a rise in assets of her and her relatives exponentially in the last few years as ''baseless''.

CAL18 BH-MAHAGATHBANDHAN-CBI 'ED, CBI should be forbidden in Bihar': Clamour for withdrawing general consent gets louder Patna: Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Tariq Anwar on Monday came out in support of the demand for withdrawal of general consent to CBI, which is being raised by leaders of the ruling Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.

MDS16 TL-KCR-BJP MUKT BHARAT People should take pledge to make 'BJP- mukt Bharat' in 2024: KCR Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday tore into the NDA government at the Centre saying people should take a pledge to make a ''BJP-mukt Bharat'' in 2024 even as he said a government of farmers will be coming at the national level in future.

DEL74 DEF-LADAKH-GRAZIERS Indian graziers stopped by Chinese troops near LAC in Demchok in eastern Ladakh New Delhi: Indian graziers were stopped by Chinese troops from moving ahead near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Demchok region of eastern Ladakh over a week ago, people familiar with the development said on Monday.

DEL71 DL-NCRB-DATA Delhi most unsafe for women, 2 minors raped every day last year: NCRB data New Delhi: Two minor girls were raped every day last year in the national capital, which was the most unsafe metropolitan city for women across the country, according to the latest report of NCRB. DEL61 UP-NAMAZ-FIR FIR against 25 people in UP's Moradabad over namaz in open space, say police Moradabad (UP): The police have lodged an FIR against 25 people here after they offered namaz at an open space that, they claimed, was the private property of some of them.

DEL45 SHAH-TRICOLOUR-LD ROW Opposition leaders slam Jay Shah over tricolour video New Delhi: Video footage of BCCI secretary Jay Shah appearing to turn down an offer to wave the national flag after India beat Pakistan in a thrilling cricket match at the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday has sparked a controversy, with Opposition leaders taking a dig at him.

DEL30 NCRB-SUICIDES Maharashtra reports highest number of suicides in India, followed by Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh New Delhi: Maharashtra reported the highest number of suicides among all the states in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, in 2021, a year that saw 1,64,033 such cases across India.

MDS15 KA-SAVARKAR-TEXTBOOK ''Savarkar flying on a bulbul'': Chapter in class 8 Kannada textbook goes viral Bengaluru: A paragraph from class 8 Kannada -second language textbook on V D Savarkar has gone viral on social media, for apparent ''glorification'' of the freedom fighter.

LEGAL: LGD27 SC-JHARKHAND-JOURNALISTS 'Journalists are not terrorists' says SC, deprecates arrest of scribe from bedroom at midnight New Delhi: ''Journalists are not terrorists'', the Supreme Court said on Monday, as it deprecated the Jharkhand police knocking on the door of a scribe of a local Hindi news channel at midnight and dragging him out of his bedroom before placing him under arrest in an extortion case.

LGD34 SC-SETALVAD Setalvad enacted conspiracy at behest of senior political leader, received money: Guj to SC New Delhi: The Gujarat government has told the Supreme Court that activist Teesta Setalvad, arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame ''innocent people'' in the 2002 Gujarat riot cases, had ''enacted'' the conspiracy along with other accused at the behest of a senior political leader.

