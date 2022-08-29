Left Menu

Telangana CM KCR to visit Bihar on Aug 31, national politics on agenda

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhara Rao will visit Bihar on Wednesday and will discuss national politics with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-08-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 22:45 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhara Rao (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhara Rao will visit Bihar on Wednesday and will discuss national politics with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. During his visit, KCR will give financial assistance to the families of Indian soldiers who died in Galwan valley.

"As part of that, the Chief Minister will leave for Patna from Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. As announced earlier, financial assistance will be given to the families of Indian soldiers who died in Galwan valley," the official statement reads. KCR had announced to extend financial support to the families of 19 jawans who died in the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020. The Telangana government had earlier extended support to Colonel Santosh Babu, who was from his state.

KCR's visit comes at a time when Nitish Kumar left the NDA and joined hands with RJD and Congress to form the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar. "Both the Chief Ministers will discuss the national politics on this occasion," the statement added.

Earlier, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav met KCR in Hyderabad. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Grand Alliance government has won the trust vote in the Legislative Assembly.

The political scenario in the state has changed since Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with BJP and staked a claim to form a government with RJD earlier this month. Nitish Kumar had broken away from the BJP and formed a government with the RJD and other parties earlier this month. The Chief Minister and his deputy - RJD's Tejashwi Yadav - took oath on August 10.

The Bihar Grand Alliance has a combined strength of 163. Its effective strength climbed to 164 after Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh extended support to Nitish Kumar. Along with military families, KCR will provide financial assistance to the families of 12 Bihar workers who died in a recent fire incident in the state. Telangana CM will distribute the cheques along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

A total of 12 people charred to death in the fire at a timber godown in Telangana's Secunderabad who hailed from Bihar. Telangana government announced the required help for them and is providing Rs 5 lakh to families of deceased while Bihar government announced to give Rs 2 lakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the 11 labourers who had lost their lives in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

