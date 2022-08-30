Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 12:51 IST
Delhi Assembly proceedings disrupted, House adjourned till 1 pm
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Assembly witnessed ruckus on Tuesday with the proceedings adjourned twice amid sloganeering by AAP and BJP MLAs, who trooped into the well of the House.

When the House met again at 12 noon, Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla adjourned proceedings till 1 pm amid uproar by legislators from both sides who came to the well carrying placards.

While the AAP MLAs raised slogans demanding an independent probe into a six-year-old case against Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the BJP leaders demanded the sacking of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption charges.

The BJP MLAs also raised slogans against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for not allowing a discussion on various issues in the House.

Earlier when the House met at 11 am, both the ruling party MLAs and BJP legislators came into the well of the House protesting over their respective issues forcing the Deputy Speaker to adjourn proceedings till noon.

The BJP MLAs were not part of the proceedings on Friday and Monday since they were marshalled out on both the days.

Accusing the Kejriwal government of using the assembly to ''abuse the Centre'', the BJP MLAs said they will approach President Droupadi Murmu over the issue.

The Assembly proceedings were disrupted on Monday amid protests by AAP MLAs against Saxena. The AAP has accused Saxena of pressuring two of his subordinates to get demonetised currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore exchanged during his term as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

