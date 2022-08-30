Left Menu

Lula advantage over Bolsonaro narrows slightly ahead of Brazil's election -poll

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 20:00 IST
Leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro for Brazil's October election has narrowed slightly, a CNT/MDA poll said on Tuesday.

Lula has 42.3% of voter support against 34.1% for Bolsonaro in first round voting, compared to the previous CNT/MDA survey in May when Lula had 40.6% to Bolsonaro's 32%.

Lula would win an expected second-round run-off against Bolsonaro by 50.1% of votes versus 38.8%, a narrower 11.3% advantage than his 14-point lead in May, the poll showed.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

