Lula advantage over Bolsonaro narrows slightly ahead of Brazil's election -poll

Leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro for Brazil's October election has narrowed slightly, a CNT/MDA poll said on Tuesday.

Lula has 42.3% of voter support against 34.1% for Bolsonaro in first round voting, compared to the previous CNT/MDA survey in May when Lula had 40.6% to Bolsonaro's 32%.

Lula would win an expected second-round run-off against Bolsonaro by 50.1% of votes versus 38.8%, a narrower 11.3% advantage than his 14-point lead in May, the poll showed.

