BJP slams CM Hemant Soren over girl's death after being set ablaze in Jharkhand

The BJP lashed out at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday over the death of a Class-12 girl student, saying the law-and-order situation in the state has collapsed and the JMM leader is ''busy partying and picnicking''.

The girl died after being set ablaze by a man for not reciprocating his overtures.

The incident took place in Jharkhand's Dumka district on August 23. The accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the teenager from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire, according to police.

Attacking Soren, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, ''The law-and-order situation in the state is sick, the chief minister is busy in a picnic. Nothing can be more condemnable than the insensitive behaviour of Hemant Soren.'' Bhatia was referring to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader taking part in a picnic on a boat with MLAs of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) at the Latratu dam in Khunti district last week.

''What makes it worse is that it was the duty of Heman Soren to save the life of our sister. She lost her life because the law-and-order situation in Jharkhand has collapsed,'' Bhatia said.

He further said while the girl was battling for her life, the chief minister was ''busy partying and picnicking''.

People will not forgive Soren for not saving the lives of the women of the state, the BJP leader added.

