Left Menu

BJP slams CM Hemant Soren over girl's death after being set ablaze in Jharkhand

She lost her life because the law-and-order situation in Jharkhand has collapsed, Bhatia said.He further said while the girl was battling for her life, the chief minister was busy partying and picnicking.People will not forgive Soren for not saving the lives of the women of the state, the BJP leader added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 22:56 IST
BJP slams CM Hemant Soren over girl's death after being set ablaze in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP lashed out at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday over the death of a Class-12 girl student, saying the law-and-order situation in the state has collapsed and the JMM leader is ''busy partying and picnicking''.

The girl died after being set ablaze by a man for not reciprocating his overtures.

The incident took place in Jharkhand's Dumka district on August 23. The accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the teenager from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire, according to police.

Attacking Soren, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, ''The law-and-order situation in the state is sick, the chief minister is busy in a picnic. Nothing can be more condemnable than the insensitive behaviour of Hemant Soren.'' Bhatia was referring to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader taking part in a picnic on a boat with MLAs of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) at the Latratu dam in Khunti district last week.

''What makes it worse is that it was the duty of Heman Soren to save the life of our sister. She lost her life because the law-and-order situation in Jharkhand has collapsed,'' Bhatia said.

He further said while the girl was battling for her life, the chief minister was ''busy partying and picnicking''.

People will not forgive Soren for not saving the lives of the women of the state, the BJP leader added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

 India
3
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
4
Owaisi condemns woman’s death after being set on fire by jilted lover in Jharkhand

Owaisi condemns woman’s death after being set on fire by jilted lover in Jha...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022