Opening more liquor shops in Haryana top priority of BJP-JJP govt: Congress MP Deependra Hooda
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Tuesday alleged that under the BJP-JJP government in Haryana, liquor shops were opening at a rapid pace while schools were shutting down.
Addressing the Congress workers of the district, the Rajya Sabha MP exhorted them to participate in the party's 'Halla Bol' rally against price rise, unemployment, and Agneepath scheme at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on September 4.
He accused the Haryana government of misleading people by presenting fake data on the closure of schools and claimed that due to the misgovernance of the BJP-JJP alliance, there is record unemployment in the state.
Hooda said the Agneepath scheme is not in the interest of the country, its Army or youth.
The youth of Haryana would have to bear the brunt of the ill-effects of this scheme, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ramlila Maidan
- BJP-JJP alliance
- Halla Bol'
- Congress
- Haryana
- BJP-JJP
- Agneepath
- Delhi
- Singh Hooda
ALSO READ
WB Congress calls out CM Mamata Banerjee called out for "purposefully" excluding Nehru's picture
WB Congress calls out CM Mamata Banerjee for "purposefully" excluding Nehru's picture
China sanctions seven top Taiwanese officials after 2nd US Congressional delegation's visit to Taipei
Israel Mansuri, Surendra Ram, Kartikeya Singh, Shahnawaz Alam, Shamim Ahmed (all RJD) and Murari Gautam (Congress) take oath in final round of Bihar cabinet expansion.
China sanctions seven top Taiwanese officials after 2nd US Congressional delegation's visit to Taipei