LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Venezuelan minister says restoring Chevron oil operations depends on U.S.

The latest in Latin American politics today: Venezuelan minister says restoring Chevron oil operations depends on U.S.

CARACAS - Restarting oil major Chevron's operations in Venezuela under U.S. sanctions depends on approval from Washington, said Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami. "The ball is in the U.S. government's court," he said, adding the company had been given the green light on Venezuela's side.

The U.S. Treasury in May renewed a license that allows Chevron to operate in Venezuela but under very restrictive terms, with the company now requesting expanded privileges for a joint venture with Venezuelan state-run PDVSA. Che Guevara's eldest son dies in Venezuela aged 60

HAVANA - The eldest son of the Argentine-Cuban guerrilla fighter Ernesto "Che" Guevara has died aged 60 during a visit to Caracas, Cuban state media reported, citing a heart attack. Camilo Guevara March, a labor law graduate and director of the Che Guevara Study Center in Havana, was one of the revolutionary's five children, three of whom are still alive.

Brazil's new bill could lower welfare payouts, sources say BRASILIA - Brazil's drafted 2023 budget bill is expected to lower a national welfare program from 600 to 400 reais per family, sources told Reuters.

This is despite a presidential message that is expected to stress the intention to keep monthly payouts at current levels. Congress voted in July to boost the program until the end of the year by 50% to 600 reais, bypassing a constitutional spending cap on the grounds of extraordinary inflation linked to the war in Ukraine.

Lula advantage over Bolsonaro narrows slightly ahead of Brazil's election SAO PAULO - Brazil leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro for the October election has narrowed slightly, according to a new CNT/MDA poll.

Lula has 42.3% of voter support against 34.1% for Bolsonaro in the first round of voting, compared to the previous CNT/MDA survey in May when Lula had 40.6% to Bolsonaro's 32%. Mexico's Pemex offers support to Cuba to rebuild burned oil facility

MEXICO CITY - Mexican state oil company Pemex said its executives met with the Cuban ambassador to coordinate support for the reconstruction of an oil storage facility east of Havana that was hit by a fire earlier this month. At the start of August, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sent at least 85 military personnel and Pemex specialists to Cuba to help quell the fire in fuel tanks at the Matanzas supertanker port, which left 16 firefighters dead. (Compiled by Steven Grattan and Sarah Morland; editing by Isabel Woodford and Sandra Maler)

