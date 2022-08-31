Trump supporter L. Lin Wood says will testify before Georgia grand jury -NYT

Conservative attorney L. Lin Wood said on Tuesday that he would testify before a grand jury investigating former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, the New York Times reported. Wood, who has previously said that he had been subpoenaed by the grand jury, told the New York Times that he had been asked to take the witness stand by Fulton County District Attorney's office.

"I didn't do anything wrong," Wood told the Times. "I've got nothing to hide, so I'll go down and talk to them." Wood joins a growing number of Republicans who have been asked to appear before the grand jury to answer questions about Trump's attempts to reverse his loss in Georgia, a battleground state that helped propel Democrat Joe Biden to the presidency.

