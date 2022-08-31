PM Modi condoles death of Sonia Gandhi's mother
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his condolences to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her mother's death.
Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday, the Congress said here.
''Condolences to Sonia Gandhi Ji on the passing away of her mother, Mrs. Paola Maino. May her soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family,'' Modi tweeted.
The Congress president had left on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Paola Maino
- Gandhi
- Paola
- Congress
- Maino
- Sonia Gandhi
- Italy
- Sonia Gandhi Ji
ALSO READ
WB Congress calls out CM Mamata Banerjee called out for "purposefully" excluding Nehru's picture
WB Congress calls out CM Mamata Banerjee for "purposefully" excluding Nehru's picture
China sanctions seven top Taiwanese officials after 2nd US Congressional delegation's visit to Taipei
Israel Mansuri, Surendra Ram, Kartikeya Singh, Shahnawaz Alam, Shamim Ahmed (all RJD) and Murari Gautam (Congress) take oath in final round of Bihar cabinet expansion.
China sanctions seven top Taiwanese officials after 2nd US Congressional delegation's visit to Taipei