PM Modi expresses grief over demise of Sonia Gandhi's mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his condolences to Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi after her mother Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy. "Condolences to Sonia Gandhi Ji on the passing away of her mother, Mrs Paola Maino. May her soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family," tweeted PM Modi.

The party General Secretary in charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh informed about the demise on Wednesday. "Smt Sonia Gandhi's mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th of August 2022. The funeral took place yesterday," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Sonia Gandhi and his son Rahul Gandhi including Priyanka Gandhi are in Italy. (ANI)

