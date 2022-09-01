Left Menu

Putin will not attend Gorbachev funeral due to scheduling constraints - Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-09-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 15:43 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral of the last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, on Saturday because of schedule constraints, the Kremlin said.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had paid his respects on Thursday morning by visiting Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital, where Gorbachev died on Tuesday.

