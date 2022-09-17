Nepal's Parliament session ends Saturday midnight

The current session of both Houses of Parliament in Nepal will be expiring Saturday midnight.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari at the recommendation of the Council of Ministers will end the sessions of the House of Representations and the National Assembly as per the Constitution of Nepal. Speaker of the House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota on Saturday read out a letter from the President to this effect.

The first meeting of the House of Representatives took place on May 17, 2022.

The Himalayan nation will hold the elections of the members of the House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly on November 20. Both the elections will be held in a single phase.

There are a total of 275 seats in the House of Representatives in Nepal, and out of that 165 members are directly elected.

Nepal's ruling coalition government last month announced that the elections will be held on November 20 as proposed by the Election Commission.

The government was facing criticism for not declaring the election date even after the commission recommended a date.

The previous elections for the lower House and assemblies of the country's seven provinces were held in two phases on November 26 and December 7 in 2017.

