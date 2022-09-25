Left Menu

Collectively watch Mann ki Baat, hold party meetings after broadcast: Nadda to BJP workers

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 25-09-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 14:35 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday directed party workers to hold meetings after collectively watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat at the booth level.

Nadda claimed that over the years the number of people listening to the PM's programme has increased each month.

''I would like to request all of you that in BJP every district presidents, every mandalam president, taluk president and area president should take the initiative of witnessing the Mann ki Baat collectively at booth level,'' he said.

''After the booth level witnessing of the Mann ki Baat, they should assemble, gather together and have a BJP meeting,'' he said.

The direction by Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala, came while speaking to party members and supporters at Aluva near here after the PM's monthly radio programme was broadcast.

He also said that in 93 episodes of Mann ki Baat since 2014, Modi has never talked about political issues and also only referred to social, cultural, environmental and cleanliness issues, inspiring stories of citizens, sports, etc.

Nadda also remembered Hindutva ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya, the leader of Bharatiya Jana Sangh which was the forerunner of BJP, on his 'jayanthi' and said, ''He is our ideologue. He spoke of integral humanism.'' ''We are the only party, which is ideologically consistent, which started the economic program by integral humanism which led to 'Antyodaya' and which in turn led to 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas' by the PM,'' Nadda said.

Therefore, there was an upliftment process in the economic policies of the Centre, he claimed.

''Today, we remember Deendayal Upadhyaya and take inspiration from him to work for the economic upliftment of the country and the people,'' he said.

