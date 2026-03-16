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Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence on West Asia Conflict: Is India's Foreign Policy Under Threat?

The Congress party has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not releasing a statement on the West Asia conflict as the BRICS+ chair. Accusing him of trying to appease President Trump and maintaining ties with Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Congress demands a discussion in Parliament, claiming India's foreign policy is compromised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 10:33 IST
Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence on West Asia Conflict: Is India's Foreign Policy Under Threat?
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On Monday, the Congress lashed out at the Modi government for its lack of a collective statement on the ongoing West Asia conflict, arguing that it devalues India's role as the BRICS+ chair. The party accused Prime Minister Modi of prioritizing his relationship with US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over India's leadership stature.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh referenced the combined statement made by 11 BRICS+ countries during Brazil's presidency in 2025, highlighting India's silence on the US-Israel air strikes in Iran. Ramesh criticized Modi for diminishing India's standing while accusing him of appeasement towards Trump and Netanyahu.

In Parliament, the Congress staged protests, dissatisfied with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's statements regarding maintaining sovereignty in West Asia. They demand a debate on the conflict's impact on India. With India accused of compromising its foreign policy, Congress insists the government's inaction highlights diplomatic vulnerabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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