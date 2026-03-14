Clashes Erupt Ahead of Modi's Kolkata Rally

Supporters of TMC and BJP clashed near Girish Park in central Kolkata, just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled rally at Brigade Parade Ground.

BJP activists alleged unprovoked stone-pelting, leading to damaged vehicles, while TMC accused BJP supporters of initiating the violence.

Police intervened to restore order as tensions rose, with both parties pointing fingers amidst preparations for Modi's address, a key event ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)