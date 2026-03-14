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Clashes Erupt Ahead of Modi's Kolkata Rally

Violence erupted between TMC and BJP supporters near Girish Park, Kolkata, as Prime Minister Modi prepared to address a rally. Stones were reportedly thrown from both sides, resulting in damaged vehicles and escalating tensions. The incident occurred shortly before Modi's speech and BJP's Parivartan Yatra finale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 14:08 IST
Clashes Erupt Ahead of Modi's Kolkata Rally
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Supporters of TMC and BJP clashed near Girish Park in central Kolkata, just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled rally at Brigade Parade Ground.

BJP activists alleged unprovoked stone-pelting, leading to damaged vehicles, while TMC accused BJP supporters of initiating the violence.

Police intervened to restore order as tensions rose, with both parties pointing fingers amidst preparations for Modi's address, a key event ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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