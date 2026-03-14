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Modi's Challenge to TMC: Electoral Integrity and Demographic Balance at Stake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the TMC for allegedly encouraging illegal immigration to alter West Bengal's demographics. Modi claimed the TMC opposed electoral roll revisions to protect this vote bank. He urged voters to end what he called the 'jungle raj' and restore lawful governance in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 18:57 IST
Modi's Challenge to TMC: Electoral Integrity and Demographic Balance at Stake
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused West Bengal's ruling party, TMC, of facilitating illegal immigration to safeguard its voter base. Speaking at a mass rally, Modi claimed that unchecked infiltration had skewed the demographic balance in various parts of the state.

He alleged that Bengali Hindus were becoming minorities in several areas due to the TMC's policies. Modi stated that the TMC opposed the revision of electoral rolls, which aims to eliminate the names of illegal voters, arguing that the party is protecting its vote bank.

As the assembly elections approach, Modi framed them as a defining moment for the state, advocating for the end of TMC's 'jungle raj' and the establishment of governance based on equality and justice.

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