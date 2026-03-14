Modi's Challenge to TMC: Electoral Integrity and Demographic Balance at Stake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused West Bengal's ruling party, TMC, of facilitating illegal immigration to safeguard its voter base. Speaking at a mass rally, Modi claimed that unchecked infiltration had skewed the demographic balance in various parts of the state.

He alleged that Bengali Hindus were becoming minorities in several areas due to the TMC's policies. Modi stated that the TMC opposed the revision of electoral rolls, which aims to eliminate the names of illegal voters, arguing that the party is protecting its vote bank.

As the assembly elections approach, Modi framed them as a defining moment for the state, advocating for the end of TMC's 'jungle raj' and the establishment of governance based on equality and justice.