Burkina Faso's new leader says gunfire in capital was counter-offensive by ousted president

Burkina Faso's self-declared new leader Ibrahim Traore said gunfire in the capital Ouagadougou on Saturday was part of a counter-offensive staged by ousted President Paul-Henri Damiba.

Speaking on local radio station Omega in his first interview since Friday's coup, Traore said: "They led a counter-offensive this morning. Some of the special forces were sent ... and also the air base has been manipulated."

