Mexico issues alert to prevent wanted ex-governor from leaving country

The alert was put out because the attorney general's office has issued an arrest warrant for Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca on suspicion of involvement in organized crime, an official at the office told Reuters. A statement from the federal government said they had issued a border alert at all international transit points for Francisco Javier "N", using criminal jargon favored by authorities.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 06-10-2022 02:56 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 02:56 IST
The Mexican government has issued an alert to stop a former governor of the northeastern border state of Tamaulipas from leaving the country, three officials said on Wednesday. The alert was put out because the attorney general's office has issued an arrest warrant for Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca on suspicion of involvement in organized crime, an official at the office told Reuters.

A statement from the federal government said they had issued a border alert at all international transit points for Francisco Javier "N", using criminal jargon favored by authorities. Two officials confirmed the order referred to Cabeza de Vaca, whose term in office ended last week.

Last year, the attorney general's office asked lawmakers to strip the 55-year-old opposition party governor of his legal immunity granted to him while in office. Tamaulipas, widely considered one of the most lawless areas of Mexico, has been dogged by organized crime for years.

Cabeza de Vaca, a member of the center-right National Action Party (PAN), had previously described the accusations against him as politically motivated. He could not immediately be reached for comment about the border alert.

