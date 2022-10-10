Left Menu

Mauritius MP Nandcoomar Bodha meets Haryana chief minister Khattar

The CM also shared memories of his stay in Mauritius during the International Gita Mahotsav.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-10-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 22:18 IST
Mauritius MP Nandcoomar Bodha met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Monday, said an official statement.

Bodha has previously held several ministerial positions, including foreign affairs, tourism, and agriculture in Mauritius, said the state government statement.

Referring to the International Gita Mahotsav organized by the Haryana government in Mauritius in 2018, Bodha said the biggest Gita festival in Mauritius had been successfully organised and thanked Khattar for it.

He said that this event has created a special awareness about the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita in his country. The Mauritius MP also expressed his desire to set up a Gita Kendra on the lines of already established Ramayana Centre in Mauritius.

Chief Minister Khattar welcomed and honoured Bodha and his wife Satyabhama Bodha by presenting shawls. The CM also shared memories of his stay in Mauritius during the International Gita Mahotsav. He expressed hope that now people there will celebrate the Gita festival every year at their level and will work to take the universal message of harmony and brotherhood as taught in the Bhagavad Gita to the entire humanity.

Bodha, who came to India on a personal visit with his wife, shared that about 52 per cent of the population in Mauritius are Hindus.

Today, in Mauritius most Indian-origin people are serving the top positions, he said.

Bodha also expressed the desire to work with Haryana in the field of agriculture.

Khattar said that he is happy that the Indians who have gone to Mauritius have kept the culture and traditions of their country alive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

