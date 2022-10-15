Yechury to address mega rally in Tripura on Oct 21

The CPI(M) will step up its campaign for next year's assembly elections in Tripura, with party general secretary Sitaram Yechury set to address a mega rally at the Astabal ground here on October 21.

Opposition leader Manik Sarkar and other senior party leaders will also be present at the public meeting.

"Sitram Yechury is scheduled to visit Tripura to address the mega rally on October 21. The main objective of the public meeting is to highlight the BJP's tactics of befooling people and its failures ahead of the 2023 assembly polls," CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury told PTI.

Criticising the BJP, he alleged that the ruling party has "used" President Droupadi Murmu's recent visit to "cover up the four-and-half years' failures" of the BJP-IPFT government.

"The MLA hostel was inaugurated by the President during her maiden visit to the state, which is still under construction. Foundation stones for two roads were also laid by Murmu," he claimed, referring to the state BJP's attempt to "lower the dignity" of the President's chair.

