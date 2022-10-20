Rahul Gandhi prays at Raghavendra temple in Mantralayam
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 20-10-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 20:03 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the famous shrine of Guru Raghavendra Swamy at Mantralayam on Thursday night and offered special prayers.
On the 43rd day of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Wayanad MP reached Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh at the end of his day's schedule and went to the temple.
Earlier, he continued his yatra through Banavasi, Mugati and Halaharvi before reaching Mantralayam.
He will halt for the night here and cross into neighbouring Karnataka again on Friday morning.
