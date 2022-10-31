Left Menu

Senior RSP leader T J Chandrachoodan dies at 83

Leaders cutting across partylines including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan, CPIM state secretary M V Govindan and Congress state chief K Sudhakaran condoled the demise of Chandrachoodan.

Senior Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader Prof T J Chandrachoodan, who played a key role in Left politics both at the state and national level during his five-decade long political career, died at a private hospital on Monday due to age-related ailments, party sources said.

He was 83.

Belonging to the school of older generation of RSP leaders, Chandrachoodan began his political career as a student activist and rose to become the national general secretary of the party in 2008. He continued in the post for a decade.

A college professor by profession, Chandrachoodan was inducted in to the state secretariat of the RSP in 1975. He had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls in 1982, 1987 and 2006. Leaders cutting across partylines including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan and Congress state chief K Sudhakaran condoled the demise of Chandrachoodan.

