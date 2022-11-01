Left Menu

Turkish minister tells Ukraine important to sustain grain export deal

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 01-11-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 11:54 IST
Hulusi Akar Image Credit: Wikipedia
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told Ukraine's defence and infrastructure ministers that keeping the Black Sea grain export deal going was important and that, as a humanitarian initiative, it should be kept separate from the conflict in Ukraine.

Akar's comments, released in a statement by his ministry on Tuesday, followed Russia's suspension of its participation in the deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July and aimed at keeping food commodities flowing to world markets.

Akar also told his Russian counterpart on Monday that Moscow should re-evaluate its decision.

