Turkish minister tells Ukraine important to sustain grain export deal
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told Ukraine's defence and infrastructure ministers that keeping the Black Sea grain export deal going was important and that, as a humanitarian initiative, it should be kept separate from the conflict in Ukraine.
Akar's comments, released in a statement by his ministry on Tuesday, followed Russia's suspension of its participation in the deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July and aimed at keeping food commodities flowing to world markets.
Akar also told his Russian counterpart on Monday that Moscow should re-evaluate its decision.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Ten Hag rues poor finishing but pleased with United's physical edge
Partial mobilisation completed as quota limit reached: Moscow mayor
Moscow mayor says draft complete, St Petersburg fires call-up chief
Moscow, Kyiv swap 218 prisoners, including 108 Ukrainian women
Discussions to continue on Ukraine deal after UN officials' meetings in Moscow