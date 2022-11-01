PM Modi visits Morbi bridge collapse site
The collapsed bridge connected Darbargadh Palace on one end and Swaminarayan temple on the other.The PM arrived at Darbargadh Palace where he was briefed by officials about what might have gone wrong with the bridge structure.The PM will meet at least six injured victims at the Morbi Civil hospital.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the Morbi bridge collapse site and reviewed the ongoing search and rescue operations.
Officials briefed the prime minister about the rescue operations at the site where 135 people were killed on Sunday when the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed. Before he arrived at the spot, the prime minister conducted an aerial survey of the location. The collapsed bridge connected Darbargadh Palace on one end and Swaminarayan temple on the other.
The PM arrived at Darbargadh Palace where he was briefed by officials about what might have gone wrong with the bridge structure.
The PM will meet at least six injured victims at the Morbi Civil hospital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Morbi Civil
- Machchhu
- Narendra Modi
- British
- Swaminarayan
- Darbargadh Palace
ALSO READ
India will have just one brand; uniform quality of urea under brand name Bharat under 'One nation, One fertilizer': PM Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 cr to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN scheme.
Benefits of government schemes were availed by few aware citizens and middlemen in past; now government goes to doors of eligible people to give such benefits: PM Narendra Modi.
National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal is our resolve to celebrate India's rich maritime history: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand.