Time-bound judicial probe only recourse: Kharge on Morbi tragedy

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday that accountability must be fixed for the deaths due to the Morbi bridge collapse, demanding a time-bound judicial probe by a sitting Supreme Court or high court judge into the incident.At least 135 people have been killed as the British-era suspension bridge in Gujarats Morbi collapsed on Sunday.Accountability must be set for the loss of 135 lives in the Morbi Bridge Collapse.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-11-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 22:29 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday that accountability must be fixed for the deaths due to the Morbi bridge collapse, demanding a time-bound judicial probe by a sitting Supreme Court or high court judge into the incident.

At least 135 people have been killed as the British-era suspension bridge in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Sunday.

''Accountability must be set for the loss of 135 lives in the Morbi Bridge Collapse. The conduct of municipality, Pvt. firm and officials must be thoroughly investigated,'' Kharge tweeted.

''A time-bound judicial enquiry led by a sitting SC/HC Judge is the only recourse,'' he said.

Addressing a public meeting organised as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Kharge said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been roaming in Gujarat for the past six days.

''Himachal polls schedule was announced, but not for Gujarat because he has to inaugurate many more such bridges like the one that collapsed in Morbi,'' Kharge said.

Attacking the BJP over the Morbi incident, he said they inaugurated a bridge which fell in just five days. Kharge slammed Modi for taking digs when a similar incident had happened in West Bengal.

''You (BJP) had renovated that bridge with Rs 2 crore. It fell and took the lives of women, children and elderly. So, Modi lies and if you (people) keep supporting lies, the country will be destroyed,'' Kharge said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

