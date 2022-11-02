U.S. Supreme Court allows Graham questioning in Georgia election probe
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to block Senator Lindsey Graham from having to testify before a grand jury in a criminal investigation of Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state of Georgia, handing a setback to a prominent ally of the former president.
The justices denied Graham's emergency request to put on hold a judge's order requiring him to appear as a witness before the grand jury in Fulton County while the Republican senator's appeal in the dispute proceeded. Graham, who represents South Carolina in the Senate, contends that as a member of Congress he is protected under the U.S. Constitution from questioning in the investigation.
