Condolence meetings held in Gujarat as state mourns loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-11-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 15:05 IST
Civic bodies in Ahmedabad and Surat held condolence meetings as Gujarat observed state-wide mourning on Wednesday to pay homage to the victims of the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was present at the condolence meet organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Flags were flown at half-mast at the state secretariat in Gandhinagar and other Gujarat government offices. All official and entertainment programmes were cancelled.

The collapse of the bridge on Sunday evening claimed 135 lives.

Ahmedabad Mayor Kirit Parmar said, ''We organised a meet to condole the loss of lives in the tragic incident.'' Similar prayer meetings were also held in other parts of the state.

The decision to observe the state-wide mourning was taken on Monday in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the situation after the tragedy.

CM Bhupendra Patel had in a tweet said no official function will be held on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday called for a ''detailed and extensive'' inquiry into the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and said its key learnings must be implemented at the earliest.

He had visited the collapse site and a local hospital where the injured have been admitted.

He had also chaired a high-level meeting in Morbi to review the situation, the Prime Minister's Office earlier said.

