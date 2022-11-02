Veteran journalist Ramesh Nayyar dies in Raipur at 82

Veteran journalist Ramesh Nayyar passed away here on Wednesday evening, his family said.

Nayyar (82), who had been ailing for the last three months, complained of uneasiness and died at his home in Raipur at around 4 pm, his son Sanjay Nayyar said.

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled his death and called it an irreparable loss to journalism.

