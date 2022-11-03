Left Menu

UPA to protest across Jharkhand on Nov 5 against 'attempts to destabilise govt'

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 03-11-2022 10:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 09:59 IST
UPA to protest across Jharkhand on Nov 5 against 'attempts to destabilise govt'
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling UPA in Jharkhand announced it will launch a state-wide protest against the ''attempts to destabilise a democratically elected government'' after the ED summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in an alleged illegal mining case.

A two-hour meeting of the UPA -- comprising the JMM, the Congress and the RJD -- was held at the CM's residence here on Wednesday evening, shortly after the summons was served by the agency.

JMM MLA Sudivya Kumar, following the meeting, said a decision to give a ''befitting reply'' to the BJP-led Centre, which is ''hatching conspiracies using probe agencies'', was taken by the leaders of the ruling alliance.

''The UPA has decided to oppose the BJP's move... We will unmask the conspiracy hatched by the BJP, generate awareness among people about it,'' he said.

''We will stage a protest on November 5 against these attempts to destabilise the government. I will tell people that efforts are being made to disrupt the outreach programmes launched by the Jharkhand government for their welfare,'' the JMM MLA said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Soren for questioning on Thursday in an alleged illegal mining case in the state.

Soren, also the JMM executive president, faces the threat of disqualification as an MLA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022