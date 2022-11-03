UPA to protest across Jharkhand on Nov 5 against 'attempts to destabilise govt'

The ruling UPA in Jharkhand announced it will launch a state-wide protest against the ''attempts to destabilise a democratically elected government'' after the ED summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in an alleged illegal mining case.

A two-hour meeting of the UPA -- comprising the JMM, the Congress and the RJD -- was held at the CM's residence here on Wednesday evening, shortly after the summons was served by the agency.

JMM MLA Sudivya Kumar, following the meeting, said a decision to give a ''befitting reply'' to the BJP-led Centre, which is ''hatching conspiracies using probe agencies'', was taken by the leaders of the ruling alliance.

''The UPA has decided to oppose the BJP's move... We will unmask the conspiracy hatched by the BJP, generate awareness among people about it,'' he said.

''We will stage a protest on November 5 against these attempts to destabilise the government. I will tell people that efforts are being made to disrupt the outreach programmes launched by the Jharkhand government for their welfare,'' the JMM MLA said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Soren for questioning on Thursday in an alleged illegal mining case in the state.

Soren, also the JMM executive president, faces the threat of disqualification as an MLA.

