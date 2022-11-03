Fight for your rights, give sleepless nights to govt: CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury to youngsters

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury appealed to youngsters on Thursday to fight for their rights and give sleepless nights to the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Speaking at a rally organised by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) here, Yechury said youngsters have to decide what India of the future will be.

''Years ago, we gave the slogan jobs for all, education for all. Now, it should be extended to say education for all, employment for all, otherwise we will give sleepless nights to the (Narendra) Modi government. Only the youngsters can give them sleepless nights,'' the Left leader said.

He also accused the Centre, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of looting the country in the name of propaganda, spins and untruths.

''Modi delivered a speech on Wednesday, saying we are showing the world how to eliminate poverty. This is a complete hoax and all of us know that two-thirds of the poor all over the world come from India. Poverty and hunger levels have gone up.

''Public sector property, which is the property of people, is being sold off without the owner's permission. It is essential that youngsters stand up and fight for their rights,'' the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader said.

He said while loans worth Rs 11 lakh crore of big industrialists have been waived, the money should have been collected and used to build infrastructure, roads, educational institutions and develop villages.

''By using that money on public investments, scores of new jobs could have been generated and all of you would have been employed. The economy would also have revived,'' Yechury said.

