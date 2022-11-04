Assassination attempt on Imran Khan "a prelude to a well-thought-out conspiracy", says former minister Chaudhry

A senior leader from Imran Khan's party on Friday said the assassination attempt on the former premier was ''a prelude to a well-thought-out conspiracy'' and alleged that three officials from Pakistan's federal government and the military establishment were the ''masterminds'' of the attack. Khan, 70, suffered a bullet injury in the right leg when a gun-wielding man fired a volley of bullets at him in the Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the government. Fawad Chaudhry, a former minister and a senior member of Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), said in a series of tweets that the attack ''a prelude to a well-thought-out conspiracy''. ''The masterminds of the attack being the three main suspects, Shahbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer, and without removing them from their posts. It is not possible to proceed with the investigation,'' he said in a tweet. During a meeting of the party's senior leadership, the doctors apprised them with details regarding Khan's surgery, Chaudhry said. The PTI leader said that there were more than one assailant behind the attack. Police in Pakistan's Punjab province have arrested two more suspects -- Waqas and Sajid Butt -- who they believe had sold the pistol and bullets for PKR 20,000 to Naveed Mohammad Basheer, the assailant who tried to assassinate Khan during a political rally. Chaudhry added that the party was not satisfied with the performance of the police chief of the Punjab province and demanded his immediate replacement. He reiterated that the ''Haqeeqi Azadi protest'' will continue to press for snap elections, a demand set by the former premier, who was in a stable condition following surgery after being injured in an assassination bid. Meanwhile, protests by PTI workers erupted in various cities across the country after the Friday prayers. Irate protesters blocked the busy Murree Road, the artery of Rawalpindi, which leads to the federal capital of Islamabad. They also clashed with police at Faizabad interchange, which connects the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Separately, protests were witnessed outside the Governor House in Lahore, with television footage showing protesters trying to scale the gates of the sprawling premises. Khan was shifted by road to his own-built Shaukat Khanum medical facility in Lahore where an operation was performed and was stable after it, according to his party. Khan, who was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, has talked about a 'threat letter' from the US and claimed that it was part of a foreign conspiracy to remove him as he was not acceptable for following an independent foreign policy. The US has bluntly rejected the allegations. He has been demanding early elections and he is leading the long march towards Islamabad to force his demands. The term of the National Assembly will end in August 2023 and fresh elections should be held within 60 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)