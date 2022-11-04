Putin says confrontation with Ukraine's 'Nazis' was inevitable
Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 19:53 IST
President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia's confrontation with the 'neo Nazi regime" in Kyiv was inevitable.
Answering questions about history, Putin scolded Western empires for robbing African countries during the colonial period. Putin praised modern India as having much potential. He said Russia had a unique civilisation and culture.
