No politics involved in receiving petitions from public at Raj Nivas: Pondy L-G

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has asserted that there is no political motive in her meeting the people and receiving petitions from them at the 'Open House' programme in her office every Saturday.

After handing over tricycles to differently-abled persons during the 'Open House' programme on Friday (she would be out of town on Saturday), the Lieutenant Governor said there has been criticism from some quarters questioning such an initiative.

She said there was also contention on the part of the people opposing her receiving petitions from the public that ''only elected representatives should meet the people and listen to their grievances''.

''I have no political motive or any other intention in meeting the people. The purpose of meeting the people was to listen to their grievances and also meeting their requirements on the spot as far as possible,'' the L-G reiterated.

While handing over the tricycles, the Lt Governor said ''only good-hearted people were implementing the programme''.

The opposition Congress led by former Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy have taken strong exception to Soundararajan holding the 'Open House' at her office.

The Congress leader had said that the L-G was running a ''parallel government'' through such programmes. Commenting on this, Soundararajan said she has been holding such 'praja darbars' at the Raj Bhavan in Telangana as well in her role as the Governor of the southern state.

Soundararajan's predecessor in Puducherry, retired IPS officer Kiran Bedi had been holding such meetings with the public during her tenure as L-G in the Union Territory. Bedi had even called 'Raj Nivas' as the ''people's nivas''.

