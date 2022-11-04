Preparing groundwork for 1 yr, will win MCD by exposing BJP, AAP's corruption: Delhi Cong chief

The Delhi Congress has been preparing the groundwork for the MCD polls for the past one year with workers interacting with voters in every ward, its president Anil Kumar said Friday after the election schedule was announced.

At a meeting chaired by Delhi Congress president Kumar along with senior leaders, including his predecessor, former MPs and Delhi ministers, he said the party workers have been informing voters about the ''corruption and misrule'' of the BJP and the AAP.

He claimed said the Congress will ''fully seize'' the opportunity to return to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi by ''thoroughly exposing the corruption'' of the BJP and AAP.

''The Delhi Congress has been gearing up and preparing the groundwork for the MCD elections for the past one year. Our workers have been interacting with voters in every ward,'' Kumar said.

''Kejriwal has become a mere visiting chief minister of Delhi as his focus is on other states where Assembly polls are being held. Delhiites were now looking for a Congress rule as they want to benefit from good governance,'' he said.

