Left Menu

Preparing groundwork for 1 yr, will win MCD by exposing BJP, AAP's corruption: Delhi Cong chief

Our workers have been interacting with voters in every ward, Kumar said.Kejriwal has become a mere visiting chief minister of Delhi as his focus is on other states where Assembly polls are being held.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 21:33 IST
Preparing groundwork for 1 yr, will win MCD by exposing BJP, AAP's corruption: Delhi Cong chief
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Congress has been preparing the groundwork for the MCD polls for the past one year with workers interacting with voters in every ward, its president Anil Kumar said Friday after the election schedule was announced.

At a meeting chaired by Delhi Congress president Kumar along with senior leaders, including his predecessor, former MPs and Delhi ministers, he said the party workers have been informing voters about the ''corruption and misrule'' of the BJP and the AAP.

He claimed said the Congress will ''fully seize'' the opportunity to return to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi by ''thoroughly exposing the corruption'' of the BJP and AAP.

''The Delhi Congress has been gearing up and preparing the groundwork for the MCD elections for the past one year. Our workers have been interacting with voters in every ward,'' Kumar said.

''Kejriwal has become a mere visiting chief minister of Delhi as his focus is on other states where Assembly polls are being held. Delhiites were now looking for a Congress rule as they want to benefit from good governance,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022